Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie Sells 22,850 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total transaction of C$271,597.39.

Andrew Macritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE SKE traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.22. The company had a trading volume of 459,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.58. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skeena Resources ( TSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

