Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.44

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.44 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 237602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.96.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.58.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$68,136.00. In other news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$68,136.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,426 shares of company stock worth $220,673. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

