Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.45

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 3008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Smiths Group
Smiths Group Stock Performance
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.