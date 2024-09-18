Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.45

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 3008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Smiths Group

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Smiths Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.