Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.11. 3,053,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 27,209,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Argus upgraded shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.87.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,352,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,682. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $100,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.