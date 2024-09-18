Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 6,251 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,877,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76.

On Thursday, June 20th, Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40.

NYSE SNOW traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $110.78. 6,474,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Snowflake's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $530,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $3,352,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

