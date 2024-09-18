Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 21000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

