Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $24.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

