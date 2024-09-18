SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,685,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 185,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

SouthState Stock Up 1.3 %

SSB opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.