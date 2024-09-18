SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.59

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.59 and last traded at $101.72, with a volume of 216479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

SouthState Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in SouthState by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SouthState by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SouthState by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SouthState by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

