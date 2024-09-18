Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 312616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Spark New Zealand Stock Down 1.7 %
Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
