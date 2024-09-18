Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 413500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.09.
Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.
