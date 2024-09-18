SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,299,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 3,856,674 shares.The stock last traded at $25.56 and had previously closed at $25.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.