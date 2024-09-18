SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.53

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.53 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 5640771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $251,429,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after buying an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $31,681,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10,912.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after acquiring an additional 654,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

