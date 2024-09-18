SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $240.29

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $240.29 and last traded at $238.72, with a volume of 6325002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.27.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $15,135,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,186,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

