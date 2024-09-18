SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.89

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 183187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,949,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 179,783 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 147.3% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 194,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 116,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.