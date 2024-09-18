SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.31

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 537306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 409,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 273,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

