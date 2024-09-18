SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.91

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 1592922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHY. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,124,000. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 659,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 129,795 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 80,943 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 690,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

