SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.25

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 356479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 533,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,568,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

