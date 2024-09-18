SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.86

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 1691790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

