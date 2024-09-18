SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.46

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.46 and last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 12945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

