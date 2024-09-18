SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.28

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 1884395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 156,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 95,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

