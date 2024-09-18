SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,504,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,796 shares.The stock last traded at $29.42 and had previously closed at $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

