SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.78

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.78 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 58858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,612,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

