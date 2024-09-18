SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.