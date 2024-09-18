Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Spectris Stock Performance

Spectris Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

