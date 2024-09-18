Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.43), with a volume of 320753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.39).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.
Springfield Properties Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The company has a market capitalization of £128.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,542.86 and a beta of 1.42.
About Springfield Properties
Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.
