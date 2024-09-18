Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Jacob Scott Sells 2,963 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $23,200.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 355,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,137.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CXM remained flat at $7.81 during trading on Wednesday. 962,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,071. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

