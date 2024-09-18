Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $33,528.06 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Diane Adams sold 1,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $9,690.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM remained flat at $7.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 962,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,071. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,694,900 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

