Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.31

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 694503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

