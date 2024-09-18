Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.21

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 1401533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 518,649 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,777,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,107,000 after buying an additional 247,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,177,000 after buying an additional 361,514 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

