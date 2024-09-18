Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.32

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 103073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 2,731,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stagwell by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 452,874 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stagwell by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stagwell by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127,099 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Stagwell by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

