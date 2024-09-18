Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) vs. Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Haoxi Health Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Haoxi Health Technology and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A Stagwell -0.09% 7.06% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haoxi Health Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Haoxi Health Technology and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stagwell has a consensus price target of $7.79, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Stagwell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Haoxi Health Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haoxi Health Technology and Stagwell”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haoxi Health Technology $42.57 million 1.03 N/A N/A N/A Stagwell $2.61 billion 0.76 $130,000.00 ($0.03) -245.67

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Haoxi Health Technology.

Summary

Stagwell beats Haoxi Health Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haoxi Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video platforms and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.