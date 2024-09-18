Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 111,733 shares traded.
Star Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Star Gold Company Profile
Star Gold Corp., a pre-development stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. It holds interest in the Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.
