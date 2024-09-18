State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 40,334 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,334 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 75.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.