Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.000 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCS

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.