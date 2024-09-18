Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $812.0 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.000 EPS.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $14.74.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Steelcase

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,861 in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.