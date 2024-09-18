Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.210-0.250 EPS.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

