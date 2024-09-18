Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Stelmine Canada Trading Down 25.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$1.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stelmine Canada
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.