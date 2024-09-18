StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.19

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 295789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in StepStone Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $597,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

