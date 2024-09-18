Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.27

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.27 and last traded at $138.07, with a volume of 314452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 49.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

