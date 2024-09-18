STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.55

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.55 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 55.55 ($0.73). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 55.75 ($0.74), with a volume of 1,490 shares trading hands.

STM Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The firm has a market cap of £33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,575.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

