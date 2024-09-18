Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 18th (ATNM, BHR, CALX, FITB, MEDP, MMSI, MOH, MTRX, NPK, PRMW)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 18th:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calix (NYSE:CALX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

