Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 18th (ATNM, BHR, CALX, FITB, MEDP, MMSI, MOH, MTRX, NPK, PRMW)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 18th:
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.