Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 18th (AGNC, CMP, CNP, DRD, GPN, LOW, NVO, ORMP, PAR, SHOO)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 18th:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

