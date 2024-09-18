Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,433 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 11,719 call options.

NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $880.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

APLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 221,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120,195 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

