StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
ESP stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
