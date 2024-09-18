StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

