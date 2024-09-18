StockNews.com Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,438. The stock has a market cap of $406.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $69.40.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 23.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

