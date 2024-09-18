StockNews.com Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $534.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.97. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.