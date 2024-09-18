StockNews.com Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Sell

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PAR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. 285,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,133. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.17.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $99,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

