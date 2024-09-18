StockNews.com Upgrades Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Strong-Buy

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

SPNS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 95,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

